BRIEF-Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017

April 3 Karen Singer

* Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017- SEC filing

* Intends to seek representation on Sito Mobile's board of directors - SEC filing

* Is "disappointed" with co's poor operational and financial results and believes that the co's securities may be undervalued

* Believes purported adoption by Sito Mobile of certain amended, restated bylaws on March 23, 2017, appears to be "improper and inappropriate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: