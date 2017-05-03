版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Karyopharm and Anivive Lifesciences sign exclusive global license agreement for Verdinexor for Animal Health Applications

May 3 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm and Anivive Lifesciences sign exclusive global license agreement for Verdinexor for Animal Health Applications

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm to receive $1 million upfront payment

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm then eligible to receive up to $43.5 million in future milestones, plus royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐