BRIEF-Karyopharm and Medidata expand clinical trial partnership

April 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm and medidata expand clinical trial partnership

* Karyopharm -expanded partnership to bring machine-learning technology and targeted risk-based monitoring techniques to clinical oncology trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
