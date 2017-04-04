BRIEF-Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* 28.6% overall response rate demonstrated with a median duration of greater than seven months
* Top-line data from SADAL study expected in mid-2018
* Should data confirm current results, plan to apply for accelerated approval for treatment of relapsed / refractory DLBCL
* Amending SADAL study protocol to become single-arm study focusing solely on single-agent selinexor dosed at 60mg twice weekly
* SADAL study being amended to reduce 14-week treatment-free period to 8 weeks in patients who achieved at least PR on most recent therapy
* Company plans to enroll up to an additional 90 patients to new 60mg single-arm cohort
* Patients who were refractory or did not achieve at least a PR on their prior therapy in SADAL study to continue 14-week treatment-free period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm