BRIEF-Karyopharm reports Q4 loss of $0.65 per share

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Karyopharm reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides Selinexor clinical update
* For quarter, research and development expense was $20.7 million compared to $24.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2015
* Net loss $0.65 per share for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Expects operating cash burn for year ending December 31, 2017 to be in range of $85 to 90 million
* Says expects to commence Boston study in early 2017
* Expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its research and development programs and operations until end of 2018
* SDD ARM of Stomp study expected to enroll about 44 patients and Co expects to report top-line data in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)