BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

April 24 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says commencing a registered underwritten public offering of $40 million in shares of its common stock

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - intends to use proceeds of offering in part to support continued clinical development of selinexor in multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
