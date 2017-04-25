版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

April 25 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Karyopharm Therapeutics -pricing of a registered underwritten public offering of 3.9 million shares of common stock at price to public of $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
