BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics's study will not reach statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint

March 2 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - study will not reach
statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm and DSMB agreed
that patients would be permitted to continue on selinexor ARM or
PC ARM, as applicable
* Karyopharm - plans to continue clinical development of
selinexor in aml through investigator sponsored trials in
multiple combination regimens
* Karyopharm - announced results of interim analysis of
phase 2 sopra study evaluating single agent selinexor in
relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia
