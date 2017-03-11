BRIEF-Karyopharm to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
* All currently enrolled patients with stable disease or better can continue receiving selinexor
* Company has amended investigator's brochure and informed consent documents as requested by fda
* Expects timelines for both ongoing and planned studies to remain materially unchanged
* Karyopharm Therapeutics- received written notice from u.s. Fda that its clinical trials for selinexor have been placed on partial clinical hold
* Karyopharm Therapeutics- fda has indicated partial clinical hold is due to incomplete information in existing version of investigator's brochure
* Karyopharm Therapeutics - partial clinical hold is not result of any patient death or any new information regarding safety profile of selinexor
* Karyopharm Therapeutics inc - as of march 10, co had provided all requested materials to fda believed to be required to lift partial clinical hold
* Karyopharm Therapeutics says co believes its previously disclosed enrollment rates and timelines for its ongoing trials will remain materially unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag