BRIEF-Katanga Mining announces 2017 first quarter production results

May 3 Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining announces 2017 first quarter production results and date for release of 2017 first quarter financial results

* Katanga Mining - on Sept 11, 2015, co announced decision to suspend processing of copper, cobalt during construction phase of whole ore leach project

* Katanga Mining Ltd - for processing due to plant shutdown, there was no copper or cobalt metal produced for sale in Q1 2017

* Suspension of processing on whole ore leach project continued through Q1 of 2017

* Katanga Mining - whole ore leach prject production is not expected to resume until it is commissioned, which is expected to commence in Q4 2017

* Q1 waste mined 7.5 million tonnes versus 1.1 million tonnes