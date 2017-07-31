FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements

* Katanga Mining Ltd - has established a blackout on trading by directors, officers and other insiders of Katanga​

* Katanga Mining-‍independent directors concluded certain financial statements and related management's discussion & analysis will likely require restatement​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍review relating to historical accounting is not expected to affect anticipated timing for commissioning of wol project​

* Katanga Mining-review expected to cause filing of unaudited interim financial statements for 3 & 6 months ended June 30 to be delayed beyond Aug 14 deadline​

* Katanga Mining-‍intends to continue blackout on trading by directors, officers of co until Q2 filings, restated financial statements have been filed​

* Katanga Mining-‍review related to accounting relating to production of copper cathode among others, which may impact valuation of inventories & property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below