版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Kate Spade & Co CEO Craig Leavitt's 2016 total compensation $9.8 mln vs $10.4 mln

March 14 Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Co CEO Craig Leavitt's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Kate Spade & Co - Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd's 2016 total compensation was $8.3 million versus $9.8 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpsDWK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐