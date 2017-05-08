版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Kate Spade says it may be required to pay Coach a termination fee of $83.3 mln

May 8 Coach Inc

* Kate spade & co - with respect to coach deal, under some circumstances, co is required to pay coach a termination fee of $83.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qgMQnY) Further company coverage:
