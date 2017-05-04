BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy Sentio

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Kkr & Co Lp
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - Sentio stockholders to get no less than $14.37/share in cash at deal close; up to additional $0.55/share in cash at deal close
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - total cash consideration to the stockholders for deal is between $14.37 and $15.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.