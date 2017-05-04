版本:
BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy Sentio

May 4 Kkr & Co Lp

* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million

* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - Sentio stockholders to get no less than $14.37/share in cash at deal close; up to additional $0.55/share in cash at deal close

* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - total cash consideration to the stockholders for deal is between $14.37 and $15.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
