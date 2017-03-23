BRIEF-KB Home Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 KB Home
* KB Home reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home - Qtrly deliveries grew 14% to 2,224 homes
* KB Home - Net orders for quarter increased 14% to 2,580
* Qtrly homes in backlog rose 11% to 4,776
* KB Home - Inventories were $3.42 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $302.1 million for quarter
* Qtrly inventories were $3.42 billion for quarter
* Qtrly net order value up 32% to $1.09 billion
* KB Home qtrly revenues $818.6 million versus $678.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $802.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.