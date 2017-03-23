BRIEF-KB Home Q1 earnings per share $0.15

March 23 KB Home

* KB Home reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KB Home - Qtrly deliveries grew 14% to 2,224 homes

* KB Home - Net orders for quarter increased 14% to 2,580

* Qtrly homes in backlog rose 11% to 4,776

* KB Home - Inventories were $3.42 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $302.1 million for quarter

* Qtrly inventories were $3.42 billion for quarter

* Qtrly net order value up 32% to $1.09 billion

* KB Home qtrly revenues $818.6 million versus $678.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $802.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: