2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-KBR and IBM partner for digital solutions for hydrocarbons industry

May 10 KBR Inc:

* Says co, IBM to collaborate on development of digital products and services for oil and gas and petrochemical customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
