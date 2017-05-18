BRIEF-KBR awarded feed for Oman LNG

BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
May 18 KBR Inc
* KBR awarded feed for Oman LNG
* KBR Inc says awarded a front-end engineering design and project management services contract for Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC in Qalhat, Oman
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with contract was undisclosed & will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business segment in Q2
* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015