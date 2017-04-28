BRIEF-KBR conducting internal investigation; cooperating with DOJ, SEC, and SFO

BRIEF-Tillys Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
April 28 Kbr Inc
* Kbr statement on SFO investigation
* Kbr is conducting its own internal investigation as well as cooperating with DOJ, SEC, and SFO in their investigations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Exxon Mobil Corp should be compelled to turn over records in an investigation into how much the company knew about global warming as it continued to publicly downplay the effects it was expected to have on the fossil fuel industry.
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022