版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-KBR conducting internal investigation; cooperating with DOJ, SEC, and SFO

April 28 Kbr Inc

* Kbr statement on SFO investigation

* Kbr is conducting its own internal investigation as well as cooperating with DOJ, SEC, and SFO in their investigations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐