BRIEF-KBR ‍estimates operating cash flows for 2017 to range from $100 mln-$200 mln

* KBR to present at KeyBanc capital markets' conference;
reaffirms guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10
to $1.40
* KBR Inc - with resolution of pemex settlement, KBR
projects earnings per share to be above mid-point in range for
fiscal year 2017
* KBR - legal costs associated with legacy u.s. Government
contracts expected to be approximately $9 million, or $0.07 per
fully diluted share in 2017
* KBR Inc - expected EBITDA range for 2017, which is on
same basis as EPS guidance, is $300 million-$350 million
* KBR Inc - estimate for operating cash flows will range
from $100 million - $200 million for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
