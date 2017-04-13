版本:
2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-KBR executes global master contract with Chevron

April 13 KBR Inc

* KBR executes global master contract with Chevron

* KBR Inc - Signed a multi-phase ten-year engineering and procurement services master contract with Chevron U.S.A. Inc

* KBR Inc - Contract with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. to provide engineering and procurement services for Chevron in multiple global locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
