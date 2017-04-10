版本:
BRIEF-KBR has settled dispute over judgment pertaining to EPC 1 construction project executed for PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion

April 10 KBR Inc:

* Has settled dispute over judgment pertaining to EPC 1 construction project executed for PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion (PEP)

* KBR Inc- under settlement, KBR has been paid $435 million

* KBR Inc- all litigation between parties is or will be dismissed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
