BRIEF-KBR Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 Kbr Inc
* KBR announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* KBR Inc says estimate for operating cash flows will range from $100 - $200 million for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - Pemex settlement completed and cash collected in April; to be recorded in Q2 2017
* Says Q1 revenue up driven by recent acquisitions in government services segment and organic growth from contracts with U.S. Military
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - KBR backlog decreased from $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 to $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing