2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5-8 pct for 2018 thru 2021

May 12 KBR Inc:

* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021

* KBR Inc sees 2018 revenue growth rate of 3-5 percent; sees 2018 net income growth rate of 7-10 percent - investor day slides

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - sees 2018 net income growth rate to be 7-10 percent

* KBR Inc - sees net income CAGR to be 10-15 percent for 2019 through 2021 Source text:(bit.ly/2q8Je6x) Further company coverage:
