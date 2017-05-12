BRIEF-KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5-8 pct for 2018 thru 2021

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 KBR Inc:
* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021
* KBR Inc sees 2018 revenue growth rate of 3-5 percent; sees 2018 net income growth rate of 7-10 percent - investor day slides
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - sees 2018 net income growth rate to be 7-10 percent
* KBR Inc - sees net income CAGR to be 10-15 percent for 2019 through 2021 Source text:(bit.ly/2q8Je6x) Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project