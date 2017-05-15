BRIEF-KBR says awarded program alliance contract by Victorian government

May 15 KBR Inc:
* KBR Inc - has been awarded a program alliance contract by
victorian government for railroad crossing removal projects in
victoria, australia
* KBR - contract value was not disclosed
* KBR - expected revenue from contract will be included in
KBR's q2 2017 backlog of unfilled orders for its engineering &
construction business
* KBR - alliance has potential to extend contract to remove
a further four railroad crossings
* KBR- under terms, co will remove two railroad crossings in
integrated alliance with john holland, metro trains and level
crossing removal authority
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: