版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-KBR signs joint venture agreement with BIV Builders

May 24 KBR Inc-

* KBR Inc - has signed a joint venture agreement with BIV Builders

* KBR Inc - joint venture will be known as KBIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐