版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT

June 13 KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT:

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT intends to acquire Whitestone REIT's common shares through open market purchases until they hold up to 9.6% of outstanding common shares

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT says consider Whitestone REIT's common shares an "attractive investment opportunity"

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT - to seek dialogue with Whitestone REIT's management to discuss further aligning interests between management, shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2svUMCE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐