BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT

June 13 KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT:
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent
stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT intends to acquire
Whitestone REIT's common shares through open market purchases
until they hold up to 9.6% of outstanding common shares
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT says consider Whitestone
REIT's common shares an "attractive investment opportunity"
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT - to seek dialogue with
Whitestone REIT's management to discuss further aligning
interests between management, shareholders
Source text: (bit.ly/2svUMCE)
