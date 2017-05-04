BRIEF-Kcap Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 4 Kcap Financial Inc:

* Kcap Financial, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kcap Financial Inc - net investment income for q1 ended march 31, 2017 was approximately $3.2 million, or $0.09 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: