BRIEF-KCG confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from Virtu Financial

March 15 Kcg Holdings Inc

* Says received an unsolicited proposal from virtu financial inc to acquire all shares of co for $18.50-$20.00 per share in cash

* Kcg holdings inc says board of directors is reviewing, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors about the virtu's proposal