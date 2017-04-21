版本:
BRIEF-KCG holdings says Virtu Financial must pay co fee of $45 mln in case of deal termination

April 21 KCG Holdings Inc:

* KCG Holdings - in certain circumstances in connection with termination of deal with Virtu Financial, co must pay virtu termination fee of $45 million Source text - bit.ly/2p4LpHG Further company coverage:
