BRIEF-KCG releases April 2017 trade volumes

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Kcg Holdings Inc
* KCG releases April 2017 trade volumes
* In market making, KCG averaged $26.3 billion dollar volume traded, 11.1 billion shares traded, 3.3 million trades per day in u.s. Equities in April
* In global execution services Kcg institutional equities averaged 195.5 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day in April
* In global execution services KCG bondpoint averaged $344.5 million fixed income par value traded per day in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project