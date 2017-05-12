版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-KCG releases April 2017 trade volumes

May 12 Kcg Holdings Inc

* KCG releases April 2017 trade volumes

* In market making, KCG averaged $26.3 billion dollar volume traded, 11.1 billion shares traded, 3.3 million trades per day in u.s. Equities in April

* In global execution services Kcg institutional equities averaged 195.5 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day in April

* In global execution services KCG bondpoint averaged $344.5 million fixed income par value traded per day in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
