BRIEF-KCG says averaged $27.7 bln dollar volume traded, 8.7 bln shares traded in U.S. equities for May

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reg-Kcg releases May 2017 trade volumes
* Kcg holdings - in market making, KCG averaged $27.7 billion dollar volume traded, 8.7 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg bondpoint averaged $337.8 million fixed income par value traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc - in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day in May
* Kcg Holdings Inc - as for overall market conditions in may, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $268.3 billion in dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.