版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-KCG says averaged $27.7 bln dollar volume traded, 8.7 bln shares traded in U.S. equities for May

June 14 Kcg Holdings Inc

* Reg-Kcg releases May 2017 trade volumes

* Kcg holdings - in market making, KCG averaged $27.7 billion dollar volume traded, 8.7 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg bondpoint averaged $337.8 million fixed income par value traded per day for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc - ‍in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day in May​

* Kcg Holdings Inc - as for overall market conditions in may, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $268.3 billion in dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐