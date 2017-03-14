版本:
BRIEF-KCG says averaged $28.0 bln dollar volume traded and 3.4 mln trades per day in U.S. Equities in Feb

March 14 Kcg Holdings Inc

* Reg-Kcg releases february 2017 trade volumes

* Kcg holdings - in market making, kcg averaged $28.0 billion dollar volume traded, 10.9 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities in feb

* Kcg holdings inc - in feb global execution services kcg institutional equities averaged 217.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day

* Kcg holdings - as for overall market conditions in feb, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $271.8 billion in dollar volume and 6.9 billion shares traded per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
