BRIEF-Keane Group reports Q4 revenue $151.0 mln versus $54.0 mln

March 14 Keane Group Inc:

* Q4 revenue of $151.0 million versus $54.0 million; Q4 net loss $38.5 million versus net loss of $25.7 million a year ago

* Expects sequential gross revenue increases of between 30 percent and 40 percent in Q1

* Averaged 12 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets during q4; exited 2016 with 13 deployed fleets

* Q4 revenue view $150.1 million; Q1 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
