BRIEF-Keane Group reports Q4 revenue $151.0 mln versus $54.0 mln

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Keane Group Inc:
* Q4 revenue of $151.0 million versus $54.0 million; Q4 net loss $38.5 million versus net loss of $25.7 million a year ago
* Expects sequential gross revenue increases of between 30 percent and 40 percent in Q1
* Averaged 12 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets during q4; exited 2016 with 13 deployed fleets
* Q4 revenue view $150.1 million; Q1 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard