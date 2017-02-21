版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-KEANE GROUP SAYS ENTERED INTO NEW $150 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Feb 21 Keane Group Inc

* KEANE ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY

* ON FEBRUARY 17, 2017 COMPANY ENTERED INTO A NEW $150 MILLION ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* NEW ABL FACILITY WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2022

* NEW ABL FACILITY ALLOWS FOR AN INCREASE IN PARTICIPANT'S COMMITMENTS OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐