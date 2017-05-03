版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 08:58 BJT

BRIEF-Keane Qtrly basic loss per share $0.70

May 2 Keane Group Inc

* Keane announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 revenue $240.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.5 million

* Expect q2 2017 revenues to increase between 25% and 35% sequentially

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐