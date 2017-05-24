BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan

May 24 Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Kearny financial - authorized a second stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 8.6 million shares or 10% of company's currently outstanding common stock

* Kearny financial corp - co ultimately repurchased 9.35 million shares under plan announced on may 20 , at total cost of $130.6 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.03per share