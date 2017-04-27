版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Kearny Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.05

April 27 Kearny Financial Corp:

* Kearny Financial Corp. Reports third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Net interest income increased $591,000 from quarter ended dec 31, 2016 to $26.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐