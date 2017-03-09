版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日

BRIEF-Kellogg Co says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $12.4 mln -SEC filing

March 9 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Kellogg Co - CFO Chris Hood's 2016 sec total compensation was $4.9 million versus $4 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
