BRIEF-Kellogg Co says three-year extension of its collegiate multimedia rights partnership with IMG

April 3 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co says three-year extension of its collegiate multimedia rights partnership with IMG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
