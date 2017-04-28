版本:
BRIEF-Kellogg declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share, plans to raise dividend to $0.54 per share beginning Q3 2017

April 28 Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase

* Board of directors announced plans to increase quarterly dividend by four percent to $0.54 per share beginning with Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
