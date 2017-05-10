版本:
BRIEF-Kelso Technologies posts qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 10 Kelso Technologies Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenues $1.6 million versus. $1.9 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pyTzpg) Further company coverage:
