BRIEF-Kelso Technologies qtrly net loss per share $0.01

May 10 Kelso Technologies Inc
* Kelso technologies inc. Financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Kelso technologies inc qtrly net loss per share $ 0.01
* Kelso technologies inc qtrly revenues $1.6 million versus $1.9 million
* Kelso technologies - lower than anticipated demand for rail tank cars expected to continue in first half of 2017 with improved activity later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit