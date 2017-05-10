BRIEF-Kelt reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.15

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Kelt Exploration Ltd:
* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share C$0.15
* Quarterly revenue C$60.2 million
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.15
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share C$0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit