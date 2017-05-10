BRIEF-Kelt reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.15

May 10 Kelt Exploration Ltd:

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share C$0.15

* Quarterly revenue C$60.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share C$0.73