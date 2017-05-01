BRIEF-Kemet announces completion of refinancing

May 1 Kemet Corp
* Kemet announces completion of refinancing; significant
lowering of annual interest expense; added operational
flexibility
* Kemet Corp - entered into a new $345 million term loan
credit facility.
* Kemet Corp - proceeds are being used, together with cash
on hand, to fund redemption of all of Kemet's outstanding 10½
pct senior notes due 2018
* Kemet Corp - in connection with closing of new term loan
credit facility, kemet also entered into a new amendment to its
revolving credit facility
* Kemet Corp - new amendment to revolving credit facility
provides Kemet with lower pricing and ability to complete
refinancing
* Kemet Corp - as part of overall refinancing, Kemet also
repaid all amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility
* Kemet - New term loan credit facility provides co with
lower annual cash interest expenses, resulting in interest
expense savings of about $13 million annually
