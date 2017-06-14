版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Kemet announces election of Yasuko Matsumoto to board

June 14 Kemet Corp

* Kemet announces election of Yasuko Matsumoto to Kemet board of directors

* On June 13, 2017, company's board of directors increased size of board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
