BRIEF-Kemet Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

May 10 Kemet Corp

* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 sales $197.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
