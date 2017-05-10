BRIEF-Kemet Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Kemet Corp
* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 sales $197.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit