BRIEF-Kemper Corp prices $200 mln senior notes offering

June 12 Kemper Corp:
* Kemper Corp - priced a registered offering of $200 million
of its 4.350 pct senior notes due 2025
* Kemper Corp - Kemper anticipates that offering will close
on or around June 19, 2017
