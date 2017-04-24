BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln

April 24 Kemper Corp

* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million

* Kemper Corp - company does not expect to recover any of these losses under its catastrophe reinsurance program

* Kemper - while catastrophe losses were related to number of storms, one hail storm in north Texas on March 28 heavily impacted policyholders in that area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: