BRIEF-KemPharm announces additional patent protection for prodrug portfolio

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 KemPharm Inc
* Kempharm inc - united states patent and trademark office issued new patent for "composition of matter" patent related to kp511 family of compounds
* Kempharm inc - united states patent and trademark office issued new patent for a "dosage and formulation" patent protection related to kp201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans