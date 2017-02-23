版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-KemPharm announces additional patent protection for prodrug portfolio

Feb 23 KemPharm Inc

* Kempharm inc - united states patent and trademark office issued new patent for "composition of matter" patent related to kp511 family of compounds

* Kempharm inc - united states patent and trademark office issued new patent for a "dosage and formulation" patent protection related to kp201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐