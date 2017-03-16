版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Kempharm Inc says presents clinical data for opioid prodrug candidates

March 16 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm Inc says presents clinical data for opioid prodrug candidates at American Academy of Pain Medicine's annual meeting

* Kempharm - in trial, observed peak hydrocodone plasma concentration was 36.0% lower, and total hydrocodone exposures and AUC were 20.3% and 19.5% lower, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
